Siblings who had run away from home reunited with family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister, who ran away from home in Kotturpuram on February 22 after their parents allegedly scolded them, were traced to Tiruttani. They were reunited with their family.

The kids were school dropouts and angry with their parents, construction labourers, who often verbally abused them and did not take them out, said police. “The family is from Puducherry and staying in a roadside settlement at Kotturpuram. When the family was out for work on February 22, the kids went missing. The father searched for them and approached the police the next day. The police retrieved CCTV footage which revealed that the two went to Kotturpuram MRTS station,” said Assistant Commissioner of Kotturpuram Sudharshan.

While the search was on, the special team came to know that the two children, who were found loitering in Tiruttani, were handed over to the Arakkonam railway police. The police handed over the children to their parents on Tuesday. The Assistant Commissioner said that the children would be re-admitted in the school with the help of some sponsors.

Jewellery, cash of former DMK MLA’s wife stolen during train travel

Chennai: Around 25-sovereign jewels and `17,000 in cash were stolen from a former DMK MLA during his journey from Tirunelveli to Chennai on Wednesday. Railway police said Maalai Raja, former DMK MLA, and his wife boarded the Kanniyakumari Express in a first-class AC compartment at Tirunelveli. Once the train reached Villupuram by midnight, Raja’s wife noticed their bag missing and searched the compartment, but in vain. On Thursday, when the train reached Egmore, the couple lodged a complaint with the Egmore railway police.

Three juveniles nabbed for burglary

Chennai: The Chennai City police arrested three juveniles who allegedly burgled a house in Maduravoyal on Tuesday. Police said, Sathish Kumar (34) a resident of Balamurugan, had gone out of the city on Tuesday morning and his wife left for work. At around 8 pm, when the woman came home, she found 10 sovereigns of gold jewels missing along with `50,000 cash. Preliminary probe revealed that the burglars entered house by removing the air-conditioner on the wall and escaped through the front door. A case was lodged with the Maduravoyal police. The trio were arrested on Thursday and remanded under judicial custody.