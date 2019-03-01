Tejas Express to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Tejas Express, a premier superfast day train between Chennai and Madurai, on Friday.

According to a statement, the inaugural run will be from Madurai to Egmore. The train which leaves at 3 pm, is scheduled to reach Chennai at 9.15 pm. The PM who will attend the function at Kanniyakumari, will flag off the train through video conferencing.

During the regular service, the train will leave Chennai at 6 am and reach Madurai at 12.30 pm. The train will have stoppages at Tiruchy and Kodaikanal road. The foundation stone will be laid for a new line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17. 2km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The fully air-conditioned coaches of Tejas come with the state-of-art facilities. “The coaches will have electronic reservation chart, bio vacuum toilets and automatic cabin entrance doors,” added sources.