Home Cities Chennai

Tejas Express to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi today

During the regular service, the train will leave Chennai at 6 am and reach Madurai at 12.30 pm. The train will have stoppages at Tiruchy and Kodaikanal road.

Published: 01st March 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Tejas Express, a premier superfast day train between Chennai and Madurai, on Friday. 

According to a statement, the inaugural run will be from Madurai to Egmore. The train which leaves at 3 pm, is scheduled to reach Chennai at 9.15 pm. The PM who will attend the function at Kanniyakumari, will flag off the train through video conferencing. 

During the regular service, the train will leave Chennai at 6 am and reach Madurai at 12.30 pm. The train will have stoppages at Tiruchy and Kodaikanal road. The foundation stone will be laid for a new line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17. 2km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore. 

The fully air-conditioned coaches of Tejas come with the state-of-art facilities. “The coaches will have electronic reservation chart, bio vacuum toilets and automatic cabin entrance doors,” added sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Tejas Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp