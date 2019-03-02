Home Cities Chennai

Decoding the layers of kumbh mela

Students of MVM and PSBB, Mangadu battled it out at the quiz  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students of two schools in Mangadu battled it out on Friday as part of the Kumbh Quiz organised by The New Indian Express in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. 
Quizzed by three students from MOP Vaishnav College for Women, the students of both schools answered 41 questions relating to the 48-day Kumbh Mela which is touted as the world’s largest religious congregation that began at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
The sound of buzzers and hushed whispers among the participants and audience made it an engaging and enriching experience for all.

The first quiz was conducted at the sprawling Maharishi Vidya Mandir school campus in Mangadu. Four teams were tested on their knowledge about the festival. Team C, comprising Pravin Raj RP and Ragini B of class 7 and Thejas R and Harita HB of class 8, were the stars of the show and bagged the first place. Chandrakala Shivaraj, principal, encouraged the students with her inspiring words. The awards were handed to the students by special guest Harmohinder S Pahwa.

