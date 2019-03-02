Home Cities Chennai

Ringing in spring 2019 with the Duchess

The exhibition presented by Zingbi had an array of curated products ranging from clothes, accessories, jewellery, home-style products from Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Samavesh hall at Savera Hotel was decked up with linen umbrellas, and shamiana spread across the hall with a colour palette comprising white, peach, green and pink to go along with the theme of the first edition of The Duchess Spring Fest. “We’ve put together 30 brands, most of them are exhibiting for the first time. Everyday wear is our focus and you can find a wide range of colours ranging from bling to pastels,” said Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel. 

The exhibition presented by Zingbi had an array of curated products ranging from clothes, accessories, jewellery, home-style products from Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai. We stopped by fashion designer Priyanjoli Basu’s stall that sells handloom clothes. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our pieces and the crowd understands the effort that goes into each product. We have blouses, crop tops, and drapes in checks and stripes, unlike the usual border and zari. These are dresses that go well for summer. We also mix textile fabrics like cotton, khadi and linen to give a breezy feel,” said Priyanjoli. 

Nina points towards a tiny stall exhibiting a variety of designer blouses lined up on a steel rod. “Meher, is a tailor from Hyderabad who stitches blouses for me. I had asked her to send a few of her collection and she made 50 of them in four days. Ranging from `1,800 to `2,200 both half and full sleeves are available for all sizes,” she said. For all the jewellery junkies, Sri Jewels was the one-stop shop. The pop-up also had three workshops — Art of Ikebana — a flower arrangement art, an abstract art workshop conducted by a wall artist, and a professional makeup workshop by Aashana Shah, for beauty enthusiasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp