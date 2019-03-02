Serve students success

Natchiyar S and Mallika Udhayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Exam mode is on. While students turn pages and highlight paragraphs, parents adjust recipes to give their children healthy foods to boost performance. City-based chefs Natchiyar S and Mallika Udhayakumar share a few healthy recipes for hard-working students.

1. Beetroot pulao

Natchiyar S

Benefits | Beetroot helps students relax and lowers blood pressure.

Ingredients

Basmati rice: 1 cup, Cumin: 1/2 tsp, Green chilli: 1, Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp, Ghee: 2 tbsp, Beetroot: 1, Salt: as required, Mint and coriander leaves: few

Method

Soak basmati rice for one hour.

Chop the beetroot (without the skin) and keep aside.

In a cooker, heat the ghee and sauté the cumin and green chilli.

Add ginger garlic paste into it and sauté well.

Add the chopped beetroot into the mixture and sauté well.

Add coriander leaves and mint leaves and sauté for two minutes.

Now, add the basmati rice, salt, 1½ cup of water and mix well.

Close the lid and allow to cook in a pressure cooker for two whistles. This dish can be served with raita.

2.Paruthi Paal

Mallika Udhayakumar

Benefits | The drink will control appetite and helps the students’ concentration.

Ingredients

Cotton seeds: 50 grams, Foxtail millet flour: 1 tbsp, Sugar: 3 tbsp, Sukku (dry ginger): ½ tsp, Cardamom powder: ½ tsp, Coconut milk: ½ cup

Method

Soak cotton seeds overnight. Wash them thoroughly in running water. Blend with a cup of water, then filter and squeeze the cottonseed milk.

Heat and bring to boil cottonseed milk. Continue heating while stirring.

Blend foxtail millet flour with water and mix well. Add this into the cottonseed milk.

Add sugar, cardamom powder, and sukku and keep stirring as it thickens.

As the raw smell goes away, add coconut milk and serve.

3.

Dates kheer

Ingredients

Dates: 100 g, Milk: 1 cup, Condensed milk: ½ cup, Ghee: 2 Tsp, Cashew: 10,

Dry grapes: 10

Method

Boil dates in milk for 15 minutes and set aside.

Add condensed milk to the mixture. Meanwhile, chop the nuts and dry grapes.

Heat ghee in a pan, add the chopped nuts and fry till crispy.

Give the date mixture a quick stir to make it slightly thicker, then add the roasted nuts and serve.

4. Ragi Ladoos

Ingredients

Ragi flour: 1 cup, Dates: 1 cup, Cashews: 10-15 (Chopped), Dry Grapes: 10-15, Ghee: 1/4 cup, Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Method

In a pan, add the cashews and grapes. Fry with little ghee and keep aside.

Take ragi flour and sauté it in low flame till a nice aroma fills the air.

Grind the dates (remove seeds) in a blender.

Now, heat the ghee, add the grounded dates, ragi flour, dry grapes and nuts, and cardamom powder. Mix it well.

With a little ghee in your hands, roll the mixture to form a ladoo (instead of ragi flour you can add multi millets flour too).

Benefits

This dish will give students energy and boost their immunity.

Ragi prevents insomnia, headaches, and anxiety.

5. Rajma kebabs

Ingredients

Ghee or olive oil: 2 tbsp, Asafoetida: a pinch, Cumin seeds: 1 tsp, Black cardamom seeds: 4-5, Garlic paste: 2 tbsp, Ginger: 1 tbsp, chopped finely, Onion: 1, medium sized, grated, Tomato puree: 1 cup, Tomato ketchup: 2-3 tbsp, Chilli powder: 1 tsp, Salt: to taste, Garam masala: 1 tsp, Green chilli: 1, finely chopped (optional), Chopped coriander leaves: 2-3 tbsp, Whipped yoghurt: 1 tbsp, Rajma or red kidney beans: 2 cups, boiled and mashed roughly,

Breadcrumbs: 6-7 tbsp

Method

In a pan, mix the ghee or olive oil with a pinch of asafoetida. Add cumin and cardamom, let it splutter.

Add the garlic and ginger paste. Once it browns a little, add onions and saute till golden brown. Add the tomato puree, ketchup, chilli powder, garam masala, green chillies and salt.

Once the masala starts to separate from the sides of the pan, add whipped yoghurt, coriander and rajma. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir continuously till the masala separates from the pan from all sides. Let the mixture cool for a while. Once cooled, add part of the breadcrumbs to make elongated kebabs.

Roll the kebabs in more breadcrumbs to form a crusty exterior. Keep them in the freezer for 10 minutes.

In a non-stick pan, add some ghee and place the kebabs. Fry all sides till the breadcrumbs turn brown.

Benefits | The recipe is rich in protein and fiber,

minerals, calcium and iron.