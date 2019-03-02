Home Cities Chennai

To all the things we don’t talk about

 With a number of controversial topics doing the rounds on mainstream media, this is will be a common platform for people to voice their views. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Around 600 people have already registered for the event

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Period. End of Sentence — a documentary on menstruation in India, which won an Oscar primarily revolves around the stigma and taboo associated with it. In an effort to encourage healthy conversations, Aura Integrated Solutions under the aegis of Success Gyan will be launching Taboo, a first-of-its-kind event.  With a number of controversial topics doing the rounds on mainstream media, this is will be a common platform for people to voice their views. 

The discussion offers a judicious mix of 12 topics that deserve immediate attention. Apart from menstruation, the kinds of problems fall under categories of —mental illness, stereotyping, the advent of social media, parenting, love, and marriage. There will be parallel discussions in multiple screens. Some of the topics that intrigued us include corporate homophobia, stay-at-home dads, modern-day untouchability, survival of the prettiest, love vs faith, stereotyping kids, no is no! marriage or not, and modern-day untouchability. The list of eminent speakers ranges from renowned advocate Geetha Ramaseshan, dancer Swarnamalya, psychologist Thara Srinivasan, fashion designer Sunil Menon, and author Uma Vangal among the others. 

“Around 600 people have already registered. People are waiting for such opportunities to open up. We also have an interesting set of panelists for each topic to expose us to the unseen side of the problems,” said Siddharth Ganeriwala, director and CEO of Aura. 

The year began with Taboo debuting in Sri Lanka on January 26. We’re told that the event opened to a full house with 1,000 participants — the young and the old avidly listening to over 22 topics relevant to Colombo. “The huge response was an ample testament to the need of the hour for a platform like this. Our range of discussions will be as wide and deep as are the long-held unquestioned and unchallenged prejudices in the society. This is a community-oriented service effort which will hopefully lead to a transformational wave,” he said. 

The event will be held at Sathyam Cinemas today between 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. To register: letsbreaktaboos.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp