To all the things we don’t talk about

CHENNAI: Period. End of Sentence — a documentary on menstruation in India, which won an Oscar primarily revolves around the stigma and taboo associated with it. In an effort to encourage healthy conversations, Aura Integrated Solutions under the aegis of Success Gyan will be launching Taboo, a first-of-its-kind event. With a number of controversial topics doing the rounds on mainstream media, this is will be a common platform for people to voice their views.

The discussion offers a judicious mix of 12 topics that deserve immediate attention. Apart from menstruation, the kinds of problems fall under categories of —mental illness, stereotyping, the advent of social media, parenting, love, and marriage. There will be parallel discussions in multiple screens. Some of the topics that intrigued us include corporate homophobia, stay-at-home dads, modern-day untouchability, survival of the prettiest, love vs faith, stereotyping kids, no is no! marriage or not, and modern-day untouchability. The list of eminent speakers ranges from renowned advocate Geetha Ramaseshan, dancer Swarnamalya, psychologist Thara Srinivasan, fashion designer Sunil Menon, and author Uma Vangal among the others.

“Around 600 people have already registered. People are waiting for such opportunities to open up. We also have an interesting set of panelists for each topic to expose us to the unseen side of the problems,” said Siddharth Ganeriwala, director and CEO of Aura.

The year began with Taboo debuting in Sri Lanka on January 26. We’re told that the event opened to a full house with 1,000 participants — the young and the old avidly listening to over 22 topics relevant to Colombo. “The huge response was an ample testament to the need of the hour for a platform like this. Our range of discussions will be as wide and deep as are the long-held unquestioned and unchallenged prejudices in the society. This is a community-oriented service effort which will hopefully lead to a transformational wave,” he said.

The event will be held at Sathyam Cinemas today between 9.30 am to 1.30 pm. To register: letsbreaktaboos.com