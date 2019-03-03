Home Cities Chennai

9-year-old gives Rs 1.5 lakh savings to fix CCTV cameras in Chennai

On learning that the cameras will help police in nabbing criminals, she decided to contribute her life savings to prop them in the city.

Published: 03rd March 2019

Nine-year-old Srihita who contributed `1.5 lakh of her savings to fix CCTVs in Chennai seen with city police commissioner AK Viswanathan | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Police commissioner A K Viswanathan complimented a nine-year-old girl on Saturday for contributing Rs 1.5 lakh from her life savings to fix CCTV cameras in the city. Srihita of Kattupakkam had taken part in a meeting organised by police near her father’s office at Royapettah regarding setting up of CCTV cameras a few weeks ago. On learning that the cameras will help police in nabbing criminals, she decided to contribute her life savings to prop them in the city.

Police were surprised when the Standard III student made good on her promise a few days later. Overwhelmed by Srihita’s contribution and solidarity with police, the commissioner met her and her father Sathyanarayana at his office and thanked them.

