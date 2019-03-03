Home Cities Chennai

PM Narendra Modi to kickstart NDA campaign in Chennai on March 6

During his visit, he will ensure that the alliance exercise is completed by meeting leaders of parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kickstart campaign of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Lok Sabha elections at Kilambakkam, near Vandalur here, on March 6 when leaders of all alliance parties will share the dais and cadres will also participate.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior functionaries of AIADMK, including SP Velumani and P Thangamani, on Saturday inspected the venue and discussed the arrangements for erecting a grand stage. BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, after flagging off a two-wheeler rally on Walltax Road highlighting the achievements of NDA government in the past five years, told reporters that the election campaign meeting of the Prime Minister will be a massive one.

She also chaired a meeting of party senior functionaries and discussed the arrangements to be made. BJP sources said more than a lakh cadre from Chennai and surrounding districts are expected to attend the meeting.  A grand reception to the Prime Minister is also arranged on March 6.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal is to visit  Chennai on March 4 to participate in a couple of official functions.  During his visit, he will ensure that the alliance exercise is completed by meeting leaders of parties.

Rahul to address public meeting

Chennai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is to address a public meeting in Tamil Nadu on March 13 ahead of the coming general elections. The venue of the public meeting will be decided later, according to TNCC president KS Alagiri. He said in order to chalk out a strategy to ensure the party’s victory, a consultative meeting with various wings of the State unit was held on Saturday.  Besides Alagiri, KR Ramasamy, MLA, Sanjay Dutt, AICC general secretary, H Vasanthakumar, K Jayakumar, MK Vishnu Prasad, Mayura Jayakumar and Mohan Kumaramangalam, working presidents took part.

NDA campaign Lok Sabha elections

