Home Cities Chennai

Rotten pipeline leaks raw sewage into Adyar river

Residents said that poor maintenance and a year-long delay in replacing the pipes are the main reasons behind this discharge.  

Published: 03rd March 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Leakage from a pipe under the Thiru Vi Ka bridge across Adyar river seeping sewage into Adyar river | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raw sewage that is being transported from Adyar Pumping station to Perungudi plant for treatment, has been leaking into the Adyar river under the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, for close to two months now. Residents said that poor maintenance and a year-long delay in replacing the pipes are the main reasons behind this discharge.  

While unplugged sewage-outfalls found in abundance across the city are the usual culprits that pollute the river, such leakages that arise due to poor maintenance add on to the menace.

Around 45 million litres per day of sewage is being pumped from the wells located at the Adyar pumping station for treatment to the STP in Perungudi. Sewage from localities of North and South Mylapore in turn, get deposited at these wells. CR Balaji, a local activist who frequents this spot, complained to local Metro Water authorities after he noticed foul smell emanating from under the bridge.

“The same problem happened a year ago and officials promised us that the pipe will be changed but no action has been taken so far. At many spots along the pipe, sewage leaks into the river, polluting it. Even this time, the leak will be temporarily fixed. Only replacing the pipe will be a permanent solution,” said Balaji.

When Express contacted Chennai Metro Water, an official said a proposal had been drafted to replace two pipes of 350 metre length each, along the bridge on the lane towards Adyar. “We have been alerted that sewage is seeping into the river because of a leak. This will be rectified soon. But, in the near future, there are plans to replace pipes for a total length of 700 metres to avoid such leakages. This work will commence as soon as we receive funds,” said an official.

As the existing portion of pipes are old, such leakages happen often, complained residents. Officials from Chennai River Restoration Trust said that Metro Water has been repairing the leaks only on a temporary basis.

“Whenever we detect untreated sewage leaking into the river, we have alerted officials from Metro Water to tend to it. We also have been informed these pipes will be replaced soon,” said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adyar river Rotten pipeline raw sewage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp