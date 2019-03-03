Rotten pipeline leaks raw sewage into Adyar river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Raw sewage that is being transported from Adyar Pumping station to Perungudi plant for treatment, has been leaking into the Adyar river under the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge, for close to two months now. Residents said that poor maintenance and a year-long delay in replacing the pipes are the main reasons behind this discharge.

While unplugged sewage-outfalls found in abundance across the city are the usual culprits that pollute the river, such leakages that arise due to poor maintenance add on to the menace.

Around 45 million litres per day of sewage is being pumped from the wells located at the Adyar pumping station for treatment to the STP in Perungudi. Sewage from localities of North and South Mylapore in turn, get deposited at these wells. CR Balaji, a local activist who frequents this spot, complained to local Metro Water authorities after he noticed foul smell emanating from under the bridge.

“The same problem happened a year ago and officials promised us that the pipe will be changed but no action has been taken so far. At many spots along the pipe, sewage leaks into the river, polluting it. Even this time, the leak will be temporarily fixed. Only replacing the pipe will be a permanent solution,” said Balaji.

When Express contacted Chennai Metro Water, an official said a proposal had been drafted to replace two pipes of 350 metre length each, along the bridge on the lane towards Adyar. “We have been alerted that sewage is seeping into the river because of a leak. This will be rectified soon. But, in the near future, there are plans to replace pipes for a total length of 700 metres to avoid such leakages. This work will commence as soon as we receive funds,” said an official.

As the existing portion of pipes are old, such leakages happen often, complained residents. Officials from Chennai River Restoration Trust said that Metro Water has been repairing the leaks only on a temporary basis.

“Whenever we detect untreated sewage leaking into the river, we have alerted officials from Metro Water to tend to it. We also have been informed these pipes will be replaced soon,” said an official.