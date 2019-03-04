Home Cities Chennai

Bringing Mount Kailash to Chennai’s devotees

In addition to the grand installation, there are screening rooms where light and sound explanations bring to life the lesser-known aspects of the Mount Kailash. 

This year’s theme is Mount Kailash-Manasarovar  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Brahma Kumaris, the voluntary organisation offering socio, spiritual and educational services, celebrates Shivarathri by the name ‘Shivajayanthi’ every year. This year, the celebration brings a depiction of Mount Kailash-Manasarovar to the city.

“The aim of this programme is to propagate the significance of spiritualism, value education and inculcate divine values, which acts as a seed to bring peace and harmony in society,” said BK Chitra, the service coordinator of the Nungambakkam branch of the organisation. “One of the highlights is the darshan of Mount Kailash and lake Manasarovar to provide the divine experience of being at the pilgrim place on for Mahashivarathri.”

A large part of the programme focussed on enlightening visitors about Rajayoga meditation and its practical applications in our daily lives. Further, emphasis was laid on how spiritualism is the way to overcome any type of addiction in life in addition to being an effective tool to make one connect with one’s inner self. Value education programmes and cultural events are also conducted to celebrate the occasion of Mahashivarathri with divine dances.

Devotees can visit Valluvar Kottam from 8 am to 8 pm to be part of the celebrations till March 5. Entry is free.

