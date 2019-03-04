Humble crumbles

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: The aroma of freshly baked choco chip cookies wafting from Nazia Fathima’s kitchen is comforting. Crunchy on the outside, gooey on the inside and peppered with sumptuous portions of chocolate, every bite melts in the mouth. A journey that started out as a part-time job during her college days in 2016 has turned into a full-fledged profession under the name Cookiedough on Instagram, with her husband and family’s support. “As an 18-year-old, I did not want to rely on my parents for financial help every time.

My course in interior designing had a lot of expenses and in order to pay for them from my own pocket, I started baking cookies. It was an amateur attempt. However, I had to discontinue it in between. I launched the brand in December 2018,” says Nazia, a resident of Korattur. Baking and desserts have become buzzwords on Instagram. Budding entrepreneurs are taking to the platform to launch their business and promote their products.

“While cookie might only be an option on the list of items offered by other brands, I wanted to keep it exclusive. I began baking with cookies using substitute recipes and ingredients of my own. Unlike the thick and soft version preferred abroad, our people prefer it crunchy and gooey,” says Nazia. The brand offers 12 flavours — almond, walnut, and date cookies for the elderly as accompaniments to their tea and coffee. Granola cookies for health-conscious; four variants of chocolate cookies for chocolate lovers, a slightly classic version in fruity cookies — raspberry, lemon, and strawberry. Among the highlights is her Middle Eastern cookies made of rose, pistachio, and orange zest.

“I live in a joint family where the kitchen is occupied most of the time. Early morning and late night are my baking hours. The dough is made and refrigerated the previous night. I source all the ingredients from local shops. Nobody in the family bakes but all of them thoroughly enjoy the food I make. My mango trifles are a hit,” shares Nazia. “We’ve introduced brookies — brownie and cookies and the best combination would be to dip it in cold milk.

Cookies can be eaten with ice creams, cold milk, and milkshakes. I’m learning to make Christmas sugar cookies. Getting the royal icing right is the challenging part. The cookies are baked in batches based on order. It’s a great gifting option while visiting guests, for loved ones on special occasions and even for weddings,” says Nazia whose sister Nida Fathima is the brain behind the creative work on Instagram. The cookies come wrapped in sustainable sheets within a day of placing orders. She delivers only within the city limits.