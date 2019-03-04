Home Cities Chennai

IIEC’s fair for overseas aspirants

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is commendable what IIEC is doing because earlier parents were always worried about their children’s academics and safety when they went to study abroad. Now, IIEC is preparing students and their parents to study overseas,” said Latha Rajan, director of Ma Foi Strategic Consultants on Saturday at the inauguration of IIEC TIMEs 2019 National fair and International Education Fair. 

As the chief guest she spoke about how an overseas education can be beneficial for students. “It makes them learn how to live within their means, how to be independent and the exposure that comes with living in a different country. Interacting with students from different countries and cultures helps them grow,” she said. 

A Sri Devi, CEO of IIEC, announced the signing of the Indo-Chinese trade and technology exchange agreements. One of its most sought after is the Work Permit Based Internship programme offered by China to Indian engineering students and to IT professionals. “Whatever the course, wherever the place, we can help students. The Chinese government also offers internship programmes ranging from six months to a year to students of all nationalities,” she said. 

Students could also walk in and get a scholarship. Hundreds of internship programmes were up for grabs for those who wished to study and work in select courses. The main exhibitors were educational institutions, banks and financial entities along with head of departments, counsellors and other agencies.

