Two held for assaulting police personnel in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel on Monday night. Sub-inspector Marudhu and Grade I constable Prabhu of Triplicane police station, who were on night patrol, noticed two men verbally abusing a transgender on Ellis road around 1.30 am and intervened.

“When the personnel confronted the two inebriated men, the latter slapped the constable. The duo was secured and taken to the police station for inquiry,” said a police officer. The men were identified as K Suriya (22) of Wall Tax road and S Balaji (29) of Sowcarpet.