Home Cities Chennai

60 sovereigns, cash stolen from house in Kelambakkam

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when the complainant Mohan Kumar, 48, a native of Coimbatore, had returned to the City and found the valuables missing.

Published: 05th March 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unidentified men broke into a locked house and decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold and Rs 25,000 in cash, at Padur in Kelambakkam.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when the complainant Mohan Kumar, 48, a native of Coimbatore, had returned to the City and found the valuables missing.

Police said, Mohan works at a private company in Velacheri and lives in an apartment in Padur. “He had gone to Coimbatore on Friday and returned on Monday to find the cash and valuables from the house missing,” said a police personnel.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai robbery Kelambakkam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp