60 sovereigns, cash stolen from house in Kelambakkam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unidentified men broke into a locked house and decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold and Rs 25,000 in cash, at Padur in Kelambakkam.

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when the complainant Mohan Kumar, 48, a native of Coimbatore, had returned to the City and found the valuables missing.

Police said, Mohan works at a private company in Velacheri and lives in an apartment in Padur. “He had gone to Coimbatore on Friday and returned on Monday to find the cash and valuables from the house missing,” said a police personnel.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case.