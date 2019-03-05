A bazaar by women, for everyone

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The International Women’s Day on March 8 gives us all the more reasons to shop. VR Chennai will showcase the works of female entrepreneurs in its upcoming three-day Women’s Bazaar. An exciting mix of artistic work, decor, food, furniture, organic items, and jewellery will be available. “The idea for WE Collectives, a women entrepreneur’s bazaar, came from longterm engagement with artisans, entrepreneurs and towards creating a platform for women’s empowerment. We intend to make it a fixture of our calendar,” said a spokesperson from VR Chennai.

The team of organisers will bring together a set of female entrepreneurs who offer stylish cre-ations that are not easily available — bringing unusual and interesting choices for the shoppers. The bazaar goes a step beyond in connecting shoppers with distinctive collections. Additionally, they ran a social media competition for female entrepreneurs to win a chance to host free stalls at the bazaar.

The eclectic range of collection include — The Veshti Company, art and jewellery from Arthi Kalart, laptop cases and men’s leather footwear by Lakshmi and Sujay, personal care products and foot reflexology by Naturals Salons, handicrafts by Reshma Dhut, saris by Renu Mulberrie and Smitha Pradeep’s Tashi, sari blouses by Poornima Jaganathan, apparel by Afshaan’s NAO, and food stalls by Catalyst and Gulab. “We support gender parity and celebrate the achievements of women in social, economic, political and cultural spheres.

Women are also our key customers. This is the genesis of WE Collectives. The Bazaar connects our discerning customers with original talents whose work deserves the spotlight. The social media competition enables talented, aspiring entrepreneurs who are in the early stages of growth to also participate in this exciting event. We hope to empower them through this platform. The entire concept revolves around women: women customers, women entrepreneurs, women artisans,” said the spokesperson.