Chennai teen enters into 65-year-old's house, rapes her

The woman, who works as domestic help, was asleep when the 17-year-old boy gained entry into her house at around 4 am and allegedly raped her, according to police sources.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:18 PM

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a juvenile, at her residence in the early hours of Monday. Police suspect the involvement of two other men who were the juvenile's friends.

The men allegedly fled the scene when the woman began screaming. However, she was able to identify them since they were residents of the same area, sources said.

The juvenile was nabbed at Sengundram and after an investigation at the MKB Nagar police station, was admitted to Kelly’s juvenile home. The police are investigating the involvement of his friends.

She is believed to have sustained injuries in the alleged ordeal and is undergoing treatment at the Stanley Medical College Hospital.

A case has been registered at the MKB Nagar station and investigation is underway, said police sources.

Rape Sexual harassment violance against women

