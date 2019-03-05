Home Cities Chennai

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flags off 500 new buses in Chennai

With this, about 2316 new buses has been added in the fleet of eight transport corporations in the state from July 2018. 

Published: 05th March 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off 500 new buses at the secretariat on Tuesday in presence of transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar and Transport secretary J Radhakrishnan.  

With this, about 2316 new buses has been added in the fleet of eight transport corporations in the state from July 2018. 

The new buses are built at the cost of Rs. 133 crore. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which caters the bus transportation in Chennai city has received eight buses.

The TNSTC (Villupuram) division has been allotted 198 buses including two air-conditioned buses with 3X2 seat layout, while TNSTC (Salem) given 134 buses.  

About 160 buses allocated to Kumbakonam division of  TNSTC, said the official statement. The SETC, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli Corporations of TNSTC have not been any new buses. 

The new buses are built as per the AIS 052 code, uniform standard code for building new buses introduced by Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI). The code has specifications for building a bus with additional safety features for commuters.

With the fleet capacity of 21,678 buses, the eight transport corporations in the state caters about 1.74 crore commuters a day, added the statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami New bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp