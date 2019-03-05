Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flags off 500 new buses in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off 500 new buses at the secretariat on Tuesday in presence of transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar and Transport secretary J Radhakrishnan.

With this, about 2316 new buses has been added in the fleet of eight transport corporations in the state from July 2018.

The new buses are built at the cost of Rs. 133 crore. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which caters the bus transportation in Chennai city has received eight buses.

The TNSTC (Villupuram) division has been allotted 198 buses including two air-conditioned buses with 3X2 seat layout, while TNSTC (Salem) given 134 buses.

About 160 buses allocated to Kumbakonam division of TNSTC, said the official statement. The SETC, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli Corporations of TNSTC have not been any new buses.

The new buses are built as per the AIS 052 code, uniform standard code for building new buses introduced by Automotive Research Association Of India (ARAI). The code has specifications for building a bus with additional safety features for commuters.

With the fleet capacity of 21,678 buses, the eight transport corporations in the state caters about 1.74 crore commuters a day, added the statement.