Cops return stolen phones to owners

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 73 mobile phones that were either stolen or went missing were handed over to the owners on Monday. D Ashok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (T Nagar), on Monday distributed the phones. “Some phones were lost four months ago. The hardest part was to get back a reply from the service providers. Once we send the IMEI number, the service providers will get an alert if a new SIM is inserted,” said Ashok Kumar.