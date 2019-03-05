Drones buzz and fly high at KCG’s hover 2.0

Home Cities Chennai

CHENNAI: KCG College of Technology conducted the second edition of KCG Drone Pitstop HOVER 2.0, recently in collaboration with Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) and MicroMultiCopter (MMC) Aero Technology Company Ltd.

The participants assembled drones and battled with fellow competitors at the event. Various technical events like air crash investigation, paper presentation, ‘Paper Plane’, and ‘Glide and Win’ were organised in the two-day event. The event was inaugurated by Ramesh Santhanam, chief innovation officer, IIT-M Research Park. During his inaugural speech, he said that drone racing is one of the fastest growing sports and also an emerging technology which has the potential to benefit humanity.

The welcome address was delivered by K Vijayaraja, HOD (Aero), and the special address was delivered by principal G Prabhakaran. More than 20 teams from various colleges from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka participated in the programme. The valedictory function was presided by AV Raghupathy, scientist, CVRDE, Avadi. Winners were evaluated based on the originality, innovation, add-on gadgets and timing. Anand Jacob Verghese — director- CEO, Hindustan Group of Institutions; vice president, AeSI, and chairman, AeSI of Chennai Branch extended their support for the event.

