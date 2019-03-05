For dear Delhi Thaatha

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a man who wore many hats — he was a statesman, philosopher and influencer. But beyond his professional facade, he was also a loving father, grandfather and a great-grandfather who was dear to his family. Chitra Viraraghavan — book-editor, school textbook writer-cum-novelist, and the former President of India’s great-granddaughter — has documented his life in a rather refreshing and interesting light in her new book Delhi Thaatha: A Great Grand Story.

The genesis of the idea was rather serendipitous and Chitra tells us how it came out of the blue. “About three years ago, we had just come back from a vacation in Goa, and I suddenly had this idea in my head. I started writing and structured it in just two days,” recalls Chitra, seated in her aesthetically decked home in Besant Nagar.

“We used to come down from Nellore to Madras during holidays, and whenever I was here, I spent time with him. So, the narrative is from the perspective of my seven-year-old self. The book is based on facts, interspersed with family lore, memory, and reminiscences of others in the family,” she says, giving us a rare glimpse into his life.As I delve deep into the book and its making, it took me back to my first thoughts about it — ‘It’s a children’s book. Will it interest me?’ I wondered. But every time I flipped to the next page, I couldn’t but smile.

The book is not a regular biographical sketch, and in many ways, it subverts the treatment a biography often receives. The 30-odd page book pops with Chitra’s winsome tales of her thaatha, endearing illustrations by Sunandini Banerjee, evocative sketches by P Balasubramanian and numerous vintage photographs, as Chitra rightly acknowledges — by ‘many unidentifiable photographers and from the family’s personal collection’. The author has also been diligent in duly acknowledging other creative thinkers who have contributed to the book.

Chitra vividly recalls the image of her maternal great-granddad lying on his bed reading a book. “That is the image most of us in the family have of him. He was such a bright man, and to me, he was Delhi Thaatha,” she smiles.The book has several layers, perhaps symbolic of Radhakrishnan’s life, and has something for everyone to take away. It weaves his journey — from a small-town boy, his days in Madras, serving the country’s highest office, the times he went to Oxford and Moscow, interaction with Stalin, to most importantly, being the relatable great-grandfather.

“Though initially, I felt the text was too personal to publish, I was encouraged by friends and family to do it. I have never wanted to ‘use his name’. In fact, it was only after the news of the book came out that a lot of my childhood friends knew I was his great-granddaughter. I am proud of him, but I’ve always wanted to be seen on my own terms. As a writer to have integrity is very important, and I didn’t need to have a strong light cast on me from anywhere,” says the unassuming writer.

Ask her about children’s book scene in the country, and she remarks that it’s doing very well. “Books on gender equality, social awareness, and similar issues are being presented to children. Books should work from a place of kindness and harmony and that’s what kids deserve, ” she says. Chitra is currently working on her next, a period novel.(Delhi Thaatha: A Great Grand Story is available on www.amazon.in)

Nostalgic tales

