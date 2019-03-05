Homemade food for your furry friends is a call away

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tired of preparing food for your dog after a long day at work? Now you can get home-made food for your dog delivered at your doorstep. This initiative, launched by Pet and Me, offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and has kicked off operations in Adyar.

These dog-friendly gravies are priced between `60 and `120, and can be mixed with rice or rotis. They are adequate for two meals. “We noticed that processed dog food has been reducing the life span of dogs. So, we wanted to provide pet owners a healthy alternative for their dogs,” said G Niranjan, co-founder of Pet and Me.

The gravies are loaded with omega 3,6,9 fatty acids and are devoid of spices used for making food for humans. “We noticed that most people feed their dogs the same food they eat. Certain spices such as chilly powder and salt are harmful for dogs,” he said.

He claimed that the recipes of the gravies which include potatoes, carrots, and peas have been developed over a year and was received well by dogs across breeds. In the Pet and Me dog meet-up organised on Saturday at Besant Nagar, pugs, labradors and German shepherds licked their bowls clean when they were fed the gravies with rice.

“Not only are gravies healthy and fresh, dogs also seem to enjoy the taste,” said Mackson Iverson, a resident of the city who took part in the dog meet-up with his pug.Dog owners can avail the gravies at a day’s notice by placing the order.

Pick up your phone

Dog owners can avail food at a day’s notice by placing orders through the Instagram page: pet_and_me, or directly contacting Pet and Me via WhatApp on 08072935389. The three delivery slots are 7 am to 9 am, 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.