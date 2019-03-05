Home Cities Chennai

Homemade food for your furry friends is a call away

Tired of preparing food for your dog after a long day at work? Now you can get home-made food for your dog delivered at your doorstep.

Published: 05th March 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

A meet-up was held over the weekend at Besant Nagar beach

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tired of preparing food for your dog after a long day at work? Now you can get home-made food for your dog delivered at your doorstep. This initiative, launched by Pet and Me, offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, and has kicked off operations in Adyar.

These dog-friendly gravies are priced between `60 and `120, and can be mixed with rice or rotis. They are adequate for two meals. “We noticed that processed dog food has been reducing the life span of dogs. So, we wanted to provide pet owners a healthy alternative for their dogs,” said G Niranjan, co-founder of Pet and Me.

The gravies are loaded with omega 3,6,9 fatty acids and are devoid of spices used for making food for humans. “We noticed that most people feed their dogs the same food they eat. Certain spices such as chilly powder and salt are harmful for dogs,” he said.

He claimed that the recipes of the gravies which include potatoes, carrots, and peas have been developed over a year and was received well by dogs across breeds. In the Pet and Me dog meet-up organised on Saturday at Besant Nagar, pugs, labradors and German shepherds licked their bowls clean when they were fed the gravies with rice.

“Not only are gravies healthy and fresh, dogs also seem to enjoy the taste,” said Mackson Iverson, a resident of the city who took part in the dog meet-up with his pug.Dog owners can avail the gravies at a day’s notice by placing the order.

Pick up your phone

Dog owners can avail food at a day’s notice by placing orders through the Instagram page: pet_and_me,  or directly contacting Pet and Me via WhatApp on 08072935389. The three delivery slots are 7 am to 9 am, 11 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp