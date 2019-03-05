Now, registered construction workers in Chennai to get free food

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after announcing the free food scheme for registered construction workers at Amma Canteens in the Assembly, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the new scheme on Monday at an Amma Canteen in Santhome.

A total of 43,631 construction workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board can avail food free of cost from 400 Amma Canteens that come under Chennai Corporation limit.

The scheme was launched through the amendment of TN Manual Workers (Construction Workers) Welfare Scheme 1994. The respective Amma Canteens will keep a record of the monthly bills of each registered worker. This amount will be paid by the welfare board according to the original rates.

Hi-tech labs, classrooms inaugurated

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated school buildings and ‘Hi-Tech’ computer labs in 6,028 higher secondary schools worth `515.5 crore via video conferencing in the city on Monday, according to a release. These ‘Hi-Tech’ labs were announced by the CM in 2017 in a bid to provide higher secondary students with adequate technical knowledge