Suspect in theft case attempts suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after a complaint was registered, wherein a maid was suspected having stolen 10 sovereigns of gold from the DMK general secretary’s house, the woman tried to kill herself on Sunday. The theft came to light on Thursday evening when a family member of K Anbazhagan found valuables missing from the cupboard. Following which, a complaint was registered and an investigation was on. Depressed over this, the maid allegedly tried to kill herself and is undergoing treatment.