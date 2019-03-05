Three-day musical fest to kindle joy and humanity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an effort to raise funds for their projects, Aim for Seva — a charitable organisation — is gearing up for the first edition of Ananda — a three-day musical festival from March 7 to March 9. With a line-up of dance, theatre, and music, the event promises to be an artistic treat. To create a meaningful experience, the programme will feature three concepts through three mediums — Chintaye Guruvaram by Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Kurukshetra: When Things Fall Apart by Gowri Ramnarayan, and A Million Sitas by Anita Ratnam.

“During the ideation process, we wanted this year’s edition to be named after the emotion of joy. Hence the title ‘Ananda’. We’ve collaborated with artistes who’re already working towards effective projects,” said an official from Aim for Seva.

AIM for Seva was founded by Swami Dayananda Saraswati to enable rural children to complete education through initiatives like chatralayams (student hostels) and schools. Speaking about Ananda, chairperson and managing trustee, AIM for Seva, Sheela Balaji says, “Over the last 18 years, through our chatralayams, schools, healthcare facilities, and our integrated community development initiatives, we have been able to touch the lives of over 20 million people in India.

Today, we have 129 projects across 16 states. Like my Guru Swami Dayananda Saraswati says, Kuru Sevam Tvam — Do what you can.” Proceeds from the three-day fundraiser will be used towards three key projects — 97 chatralayams across 16 states, the AIM for Seva Krupa Home, a residential facility that provides lifetime support for differently-abled men, at Sriperumbudur, and the integrated community development project at Manjakkudi village in Tiruvarur district. Ananda — The music festival will happen at The Music Academy from March 7 to March 9 at 6 30 pm. Tickets are available on bookmyshow. com