Chennai cop donates two months’ salary to alma mater

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A head constable of Kotturpuram station has donated two months salary to a government-run school where he studied till Standard VIII.

The family of Venkatesh Rao (37) a native of Andhra Pradesh, was at Ayapakkam here during his childhood. “I studied in the school from Class 1 to 8. Despite being a government-run institution, the school lacks facilities. For a long time it was in my mind to do something for my school and the students.

”The money he donated will be used to buy school bags, uniform and shoes for 20 Standard I children.