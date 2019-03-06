Made to stand on TNSTC bus for 350 km, Chennai family gets Rs 36,000 compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine years after four of a family were made to travel standing in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) from Chennai to Vedaranyam, despite having confirmed tickets, a city consumer forum directed the State Express Transport Corporation to provide a compensation of Rs 36,000 to the passenger.

According to the petition submitted by A Abdul Ajeez, a resident of Porur, in 2010, he had booked prior tickets for eight of his family members to travel to Vedaranyam. However, on the day of travel, he found after boarding, that the seating capacity of the entire bus was only 40 seats but he was provided with seat numbers till number 44.

The passenger had booked tickets two days in advance by paying a sum of Rs 1,155 from number 36 till 44. With the conductor denying the seats to four of his family members, they were forced to travel standing for the complete distance of 350 km till Vedaranyam. This was submitted in the petition.

Undergoing harassment from the conductor and also being an arthritis patient, A Abdul Ajeez submitted a petition at the District Consumer Redressal Forum Chennai South, seeking a compensation of Rs 2 lakh along with the ticket charges and medical expenses.

Countering the allegations, the counsel for State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) said that at the last moment, the timekeeper informed the conductor that passengers of another vehicle were to be accommodated in his bus, which was also informed to the passenger.

That the passenger was also made to travel in the same bus by adjusting with other co- passengers, was submitted by the counsel for SETC at the forum.

However, based on the documents submitted, M Mony, president of the Forum, directed the SETC to pay a compensation of Rs 36,203 including the ticket value, the medical expenses and for the mental agony caused to the passenger.