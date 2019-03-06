Mysteries of Madras in multimedia

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the far distance, a white monument stands beneath cyan skies and gentle clouds. The river’s sparkling reflection mirrors the greenery on the opposite bank to paint an idyll picture of a sleepy town. When V Narayan Swami saw the painting in a catalogue from Christie’s, an auction house in England, he immediately got in touch with the owner.

He was unwilling to sell the painting for anything less than €7,500 pounds (`6,96,521 today). Swami bid his time until the painting was on auction again. What he expected to sell for €1,200 to €1,500 was sold to him for €900 (`83,582 today). “That is because nobody knew what it was. I knew it was Brody’s Caste, now the Isai Kalluri, because I saw the very scene in the painting when I went for a walk in the Theosophical Society. Nobody else at the auction knew this was a scene from Chennai, or Madras as it was known at the time,” he said.

‘Brody’s Castle from Huddleston’s Gardens’ painted in 1852 by Justinian Gantz, now hangs in Swami’s living room in Besant Nagar, along with other Colonial Art pieces depicting the quaint almost Romantic- esque life in Chennai circa the 1800s. As one of the 68-year-old’s favourite pieces from his 300-400 collection of antique colonialera paintings, this painting carries many memories for the art lover.

Upon researching more on the building in the painting, Swami discovered that the Scotsman and civil servant to the East India Company, James Brody, was next-in-line in the Brody line, a clan of Scottish people. The young rebel, as Swami describes him due to his decision to marry an Englishwoman without his father’s approval, later drowned in a freak boating accident in around 1799 or 1800. “I found out about this from an old magazine published by Bank of Madras.

He had a boy and a girl, and the family returned to Scotland after his death. I published all these details in my blog, and someone from the Brody family actually read it and got in touch with me. They gave me his old diaries, and I’m going through them now as we speak. I hope to publish the Brody Diaries soon,” said Swami. The heritage and history buff ’s fascination with art goes back to 1984 when James Olyah, his secretary’s uncle at the time, introduced him to a book of original bird prints by the artist John Gourd. “I have always been interested in the history of the Raj.

I used to read book about the army, World War 2, Tipu Sultan and the Mysuru War. These paintings commemorated important scenes from our history,” he said. Using published material from the area he accesses either online or in print when he can, Swami pieces together the tales of the colonisers in Madras at the time. Little details can go a long way as seen in his realisation. The ‘Simpson’s Factory’ was architecturally modified into the clubhouse of Cosmopolitan Club on Mount Road today. This he discovered by holding a picture of the clubhouse against a painting of the factory done by James Hunter in the late 1800s that he owns.

“Some people see a painting, some people look at a painting, but what most people do not do is gaze at a painting. As I always say, gaze at it, enter the picture, and you can find out what it has to say,” said Swami. He added that a dash of interest in history, a touch of curiosity, and a drizzle of an ability to recognise a landmark is the perfect recipe to discover secrets in art. Swami brushes off his refined eye by saying that as he has handled paintings for the last ten years regularly and continues to do so. His ability to find the hidden secrets in a canvas is relatively better that the average art collector. However, some revelations come from unexpected places.

When watching a movie called Aatanayagam, his wife called out to him and pointed to a particular shot in the film which was the same scene from a painting he owned. Until then, Swami was unaware of which place the painting depicted. Upon calling the movie’s director, he was told that it was from a temple tank in Udayarpalayam located in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu, and thus the mystery was solved. Swami continues to purchase art and grow his collection, and is always on the lookout for the next art piece and the next story to chase after. Armed with his passion for art, extensive research, and love for Madras, Swami shares his discoveries in his blog for all — be it Madrasi or Englishman — to enjoy.