Archaeologists to study Presidency College’s underground passage

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Archaeology Department will soon remove the blockades in the recently discovered “underground passage” in the basement of Presidency College and will conduct a thorough research on it.Speaking to Express, Deputy director of State Archaeology department, R Sivanandan said an expert committee of the department will examine the basement structure in the institution once again next week and will chalk out a detail blueprint as how to remove the blockades in it.

“The basement has been closed for last many decades. There is every possibility that when we try to enter into it, we may encounter snakes or some harmful gases will emerge out of it. We have to be prepared to deal with all kind of exigencies and we need to do proper groundwork before venturing into it. Our expert team will do a proper survey and prepare a complete plan as to how to move ahead in the project,” he said.

He said they are also making efforts to contact the Public Works Department(PWD) and college authorities to get a building plan of the college. “It will be easier for us to plan things if we get the building plan,” he said. The state archaeology will also coordinate will fire officials and other experts before making an attempt to enter inside the basement, that runs through the central building of the Presidency College.

The State archeology department is hopeful that research and survey may unfold some pages of history. Officials said construction of the building of the Presidency College began in 1867 and it concluded in 1870.

“Presidency college building is a heritage structure. During our preliminary examination, we have found a Chemistry laboratory kind of set up in a portion of the basement. Exhaust fans and electricity wires are present in the room which reflects that the basement and underground passage was very much in use, before it was closed. It will be interesting to find out the entry and exit end of the underground passage,” said Sivanandan.

150-year-old structure

The State archeology department is hopeful that research and survey may unfold some pages of history. Officials said construction of the building of the Presidency College began in 1867

and concluded in 1870