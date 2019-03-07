Madras HC restrains Pachaiyappa’s Trust from holding polls 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice P Shanmugam, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, who has been appointed as the interim administrator of Pachaiyappa’s Trust, was restrained by the High Court from issuing the notification for election of trustees to the board, on Wednesday.

Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from L Chenkuttuvan of Anna Nagar.

The interim injunction would be in respect of any category including the post-graduate, graduate and research scholars, the judge said and issued notice to the administrator as well as the Board secretary, returnable by March 19. The administrator, in his report dated December 27, 2018, to the court, had stated that the draft voters list will be published on February 13, final voters list on March 1, polling on April 21 and the declaration of results on April 22.

The petitioner, an alumnus of Pachaiyappa’s college and former member of Trust Board, contended that the report of the administrator contained only 1,144 voters, whereas it should be more than 50,000.The constituent six colleges were producing a huge number of eligible voters and a large number of eligible voters are left out, the petitioner contended and sought for more time to include them in the voters list and suitably amend the election schedule.