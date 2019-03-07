Women's Day: Love in the time of war

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The wars were a well-kept secret from her life

INTHI RAMSAGAR, WIFE OF (RETD.) REAR ADMIRAL RAMSAGAR

I was 19 years old, when we got married in 1963, just two years before the Indo-Pak war. He was a Lieutenant in the Indian Navy then. What I thought — or what my whole family thought — was that he sails in a ship. I wake up one day after our marriage to find that my husband is not just a sailor, but a pilot. Two minutes later, he tells me that his flight lands on a ship and not on ground.

At that time, I did not know this news was the first of many shocking details to follow,” narrates 75-year-old Inthi Ramsagar, wife of (Retd.) Rear Admiral Ram Sagar, two-time gallantry award winner (Nau Sena medal (1975) and Vir Chakra (1965), who played an important role in both the Indo-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1972. Inthi belonged to a civilian family. Her father worked as an engineer in Water Works Department in Chennai. “We were at Cochin after marriage.

At least twice a week, about 20 of his friends from the squadron used to come home to party. This kind of life was new to me — too many people, too many parties and so much of love. I was only getting used to this way of life when in 1965, he left home saying that he had an urgent meeting in Bombay (Mumbai),” says Inthi looking at her husband, as though she is still angry with him for not informing her that he was not going for a meeting, but to fight the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war as a fighter pilot. “For 25 odd days, I was in kept in the dark.

While he was launching rockets from an aircraft, I was waiting for him at home. A Commander, KR Rao, a close friend of my husband’s who knew that he was in the war, was taking care of me. I was so naive that one day when he finally got back and told me he fought the war, I said ‘Oh okay’ and went back to work in the kitchen," she shares. As years passed, Inthi began understanding the reality and her worst fears came true in 1972 when the second Indo-Pak war started. “This time too, he told me that he was going for a meeting. But within a short time, I learned where he was.

That has to be the horrible phase my life. Wives of men who were at war used to gather and pray. We used to talk, weep and try to console each other — every day. This time too, he came back and said that he fought the war. Except this time, I hugged him and cried my heart out,” she says teary-eyed. The wives had no means to know how the war was going on. So, all they could do was pray. They came to know if their husbands died only after the war. Despite all this, being the wife of a service officer has its own perks, she says.

“I was a civilian and step-by-step became a complete part of the Navy family. The respect that you gain is immense. Even today, 27 years after my husband’s retirement, we are respected the same way. Not just that, you interact with a lot of people and learn to find happiness in your own company,” she says. She learned how to work for others’ welfare. Inthi is known for her interior designing skills. When Ramsagar was the Military Secretary to the President of India in 1992, she used to arrange flowers at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan. “That was how I unwound.

I had a lot of free time when he was at work. So, apart from interacting with a lot of people, I used to decorate my home and even teach my friends,” she says. While Inthi is grateful for all the respect she received before Ramsagar's retirement, life after he retired has been less action-oriented. “I don’t like it as much. Only after he retired, I realised how amazing it is to be in action all the time. Whether it was war, a party or a private dinner, there was an energy around us all the time. One can only understand this if they marry a service officer,” she says.

SALITHA BALACHANDRA, WIFE OF (RETD.) LT. COLONEL BALACHANDRA

When the guns blazed, she took to chalk and duster

Salitha Balachandra was 18 years old when she married Balachandra in 1950. Her husband before her marriage was a part of Infantry — a branch of the Army, which engages in military combat on foot — in World War II. Salitha's father, Souri Rajulu Naidu was a Deputy Superintendent of Police and her grandfather, Paramkusam Nadu, the first Indian Commissioner of Police. “After marriage, he was posted in Wellington near Ooty. Everything was new for me.

We had people to open and close the car door, I was learning ballroom dance and we were having the time of our lives,” says Salitha. In 1954, Balachandra was posted in Thangdar and for the first time 22-year-old Salitha, along with Bala’s friends, was living in Srinagar. “I was too young to understand anything. Bala had to battle snow to come down to Srinagar to see me. There were no telephones and I used to know that he reached back safe only when other officers used to come down sometime and tell us. It was not a very pleasant experience,” recollects Salitha.

For a very long time, Salitha lived alone, wondering about her husband's safety. In 1958, her daughter was born and in 1959, she had a son. Bala visited Salitha for both the deliveries. Just when it was a happy family of four, the 1965 war began. The Indo-Pakistan war was being fought in many places in India and they were winning in many of them. But, it was losing in Barmer (Rajasthan), where Bala was fighting the war. The army troops were captured by Pakistan and there was a court of enquiry. “We never knew any of this was happening. I was with my two kids in Madukkarai. It was a forest area filled with snakes and scorpions.

It was a haunting experience to both safeguard my children and pray for my husband’s safety. My children were too young to discuss anything with, so only I was there for myself,” says Salitha, who often told her kids that their father was out at work. Following the court of enquiry, Bala had lost a rank and this, Salitha says, was the most difficult phase of her life. “He was suffering emotionally and trying to climb up the ranks again. My children were growing up. I had to be there for all of them,” she says. Soon after the incident, when Bala was posted in Delhi, Salitha joined St Columbus School as a primary grade teacher where she worked for 23 years.

“I realised that I had to do something in life. I was always struggling with the kids, wars and everything. So, one day I decided that I have to be economically and emotionally independent and become a role model for my children,” she shares. Recalling an incident in school, she says, “There was this boy who came to join the school and I had to take a test. He was very charming, smart and talkative. After giving admission, he came to my class and by class 6, he started acting in dramas and by class 8 in movies. Today everyone knows him as Shah Rukh Khan.”

There was no looking back after Salitha joined the school. While her husband was posted in different stations, she was in Delhi, and during vacations, he would fly down to see her. "That is the biggest sacrifice he made in his life. As a result, both of us emerged successful," she says.

PREMILLA RAJAN, WIFE OF LATE (RETD.) LT. COL RAJAN

Wearing the proverbial pants to keep pressure off

Premilla Rajan always dreamed of joining the Army. Having come from an orthodox family, she partially fulfilled her dream by marrying Rajan, who was in the rank of Captain in 1961. But four years later, she realised the meaning of being an Army man’s wife. “I was on the train to Madras from Delhi with my two-year-old baby. Air raids — an attack in which bombs are dropped from aircraft on to a ground target — were going on and all the shutters of the train were shut and no lights were on. It was pitch dark and there was an eerie silence.

All we could hear was babies crying. It was 1965 and the Indo- Pak war had started. My husband, Rajan, a Major in the Indian Army was part of the war,” recalls 79-year-old Premilla Rajan, wife of Late (Retd.) Lt. Colonel Rajan (Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the Indian Army). The early years of marriage were fun, she says. “He was preparing for the Part D exam, which is written to qualify as a commanding officer. For this, he had to be thorough with history. So, I used to read all his books, summarise chapters and make briefs, so that he could save time. We used to go to many parties, life was very glamorous till he went to fight the war leaving me alone for the first time,” she says.

While the war was on, Premilla and her daughter were living with her mother and mother- in-law. “Life was tough, I was constantly worried for my husband. One day, a relative of mine told me about job openings for the post of a teacher at a school in Mylapore. I was a graduate, so I applied and I bagged the job. This helped me keep myself off the pressure,” she says. After her work at school and attending to her daughter’s needs, Premilla used to write to Rajan daily. “The letters were routed through the Army Post Office, where the servicemen used to read every letter, before it was sent to the families, to confirm no details of the whereabouts are mentioned.

This process used to take time, so as a result, I used to get around 20 letters at once. Both Rajan and I used to write daily, but hear from each other only twice in a month,” Premilla recalls. After a year of war, when Rajan finally got off the train at Chennai and wrapped his daughter in his arms, she softly said, ‘Hello uncle’. “I still remember his expression, he was so worried, but I wasn’t. Though she started calling him dad shortly after, it was one funny incident,” she says.

Premilla was relieved that Rajan was back, but it took her a few days to get back to a normal routine with him. In 1968, when her husband was posted at the Indo-China border, Premilla had to stay in separate family quarters. By this time, she had two kids, both below the age of 10. She started teaching again. “It was unfair to depend on parents all the time. So, I stayed in the quarters, my kids used to come along with me to school and on weekends, we all used to play. I was a part of many welfare groups and also ensured that our quarters were supplied with all the essential goods. We arranged transport to watch movies in the weekend in an open-air auditorium nearby for all the separated families,” she recalls. But through both the wars, Premilla didn’t give in to superstitions.

“I simply prayed for his safe return. I used to tell my kids that appa was away on duty and never mentioned the war as they were too young. Of course, I felt scared but that's a normal feeling. I distracted myself with domestic chores and caring for children instead of dwelling on war hazards,” she says. Premilla worked as a teacher at numerous schools and also finished her MA in English during this course of time. “Leading a family alone is not an easy task.

You have to handle finances, manage kids, emotionally support your husband and also help in the war effort — meaning during wars, all women had to roll large bundles of bandages to be sent to the war.” In 1981, Rajan took early retirement from the Indian Army and the couple ran a school near Coimbatore. Her husband died three years back and Premilla is now managing the health unit of Balamandir Kamaraj Trust in Chennai