Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen to host first-of-its-kind golf tournament

Conceptualised by club president Akil Murthy and club services director Aditya Bhargava following their mutual love for the sport, the event has 80 registrations thus far.

The format of the game will be ‘2 Ball Better Ball’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Madras Next Gen will be hosting the first edition of the Next Gen Cup Golf Tournament 2019 on March 9, with all proceeds from the fundraiser going towards on-going projects by the club. Conceptualised by club president Akil Murthy and club services director Aditya Bhargava following their mutual love for the sport, the event has 80 registrations thus far.

“We are both passionate about the sport, despite only getting into it three years back. Golf is a great way to meet people across ages and backgrounds, and we decided to have such an event, which is the first of it’s kind for the club,” said Murthy.

The format of the game will be ‘2 Ball Better Ball’. In this format, two teams consisting of two players will compete against each other per hole, and the better score from each team is taken into consideration for the overall score. Proceeds from the event will sponsor development programmes, healthcare and education in corporation and special schools across the city.The event will be held on March 9 from 1.15 pm at Madras Gymkhana Club. To register, visit: www.rotarynextgen.com

