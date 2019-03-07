Home Cities Chennai

Rs 230 crore-park to transform Avadi into IT hub

This project is set to transform Avadi into an IT hub of international standards, thereby creating a plethora of job opportunities,” said Industries Minister M C Sampath.

MC Sampath

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M C Sampath (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to transform Avadi as a new Information Technology hub, the government on Wednesday gave entry permit for the upcoming `230 crore IT Park at Avadi-Pattabiram by granting approval to transfer 10 acres of land to Tidel Park.“We have just handed over the entry permit to Tidel Park, that will clean up the area and prepare the land for construction.

This project is set to transform Avadi into an IT hub of international standards, thereby creating a plethora of job opportunities,” said Industries Minister M C Sampath. The work on the IT Park, which will be built on 10 acres of 38.4-acre government land, will commence from August 2019 and is expected to be completed by 2021.

The facility, which will be built and managed by Tidel Park, will have a built-up area of five lakh square feet. A project engineering management consultant has been appointed to oversee the execution of the project, which will take 30 months to complete. Once completed, the project will facilitate jobs for over 30,000 people.

This comes as the State is recognizing the need for more technology hubs to promote development and job creation. Minister for Tamil Development, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, K Pandiarajan said that the first phase of the project will be called Tidel Park–1 and will begin reshaping this industrial belt into an IT hub with thriving job opportunities for the people in the west and northern belt of Chennai.

“Many leading multinationals like Cognizant Technology Solutions and Tata Consultancy Services, have already expressed interest in setting up businesses here at Avadi. With initiatives like this, we wish to transform this industrial region into a flourishing IT zone as well,” said Pandiarajan. 

