A centre for children to perform

CHENNAI : With white walls, white flooring and white ceilings, the newly opened an auditorium at Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust, T Nagar, was abuzz with chatter and laughter from the members, volunteers and alumni of the Trust.Following a puja that lasted a greater part of the morning, the Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust inaugurated the Bala Mandir Cultural Centre on Friday. The inauguration of the centre coincides with the Trust’s 70th year celebrations.

The 200-seater was built for the children from the institution to use for cultural events. “Every year, we rent out a space. Now, we have a space of our own. It is so important for our children to have a place to perform arts, which they are really encouraged to do in this institution,” said P Natarajan, treasurer of the Trust.

Funded by the Denmark-based Braade Stiftung Foundation, the centre has been fitted with wooden floors and a high-tech sound system, as well as movable chairs, to help maximise the space for the students’ use.

“In future, we hope to open this space up for more community projects. We also hope to call in a few performers to perform here for the students,” said N Kumar, president of the Trust.

