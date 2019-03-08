Home Cities Chennai

A centre for children to perform

The 200-seater was built for the children from the institution to use for cultural events.

Published: 08th March 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Bala Mandir Cultural Centre was launched on Friday  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : With white walls, white flooring and white ceilings, the newly opened an auditorium at Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust, T Nagar, was abuzz with chatter and laughter from the members, volunteers and alumni of the Trust.Following a puja that lasted a greater part of the morning, the Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust inaugurated the Bala Mandir Cultural Centre on Friday. The inauguration of the centre coincides with the Trust’s 70th year celebrations.

The 200-seater was built for the children from the institution to use for cultural events. “Every year, we rent out a space. Now, we have a space of our own. It is so important for our children to have a place to perform arts, which they are really encouraged to do in this institution,” said P Natarajan, treasurer of the Trust.

Funded by the Denmark-based Braade Stiftung Foundation, the centre has been fitted with wooden floors and a high-tech sound system, as well as movable chairs, to help maximise the space for the students’ use.
“In future, we hope to open this space up for more community projects. We also hope to call in a few performers to perform here for the students,” said N Kumar, president of the Trust.

Funds from abroad
Funded by the Denmark-based Braade 
Stiftung Foundation, the centre has been fitted with wooden floors and a high-tech sound system, as well as movable chairs, to help maximise the space for the students’ use.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp