Chennai: Girl takes her dad’s bike out for ride, finds out he’s thief

A 14-year-old girl who was riding a stolen two-wheeler helped police nab the thief -- which was none but her father.

Published: 08th March 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old girl who was riding a stolen two-wheeler helped police nab the thief -- which was none but her father. The minor girl was not aware that her dad had committed the crime. Karthik (33) had gone with his family to a temple in Manali, where he lives, on his Honda Activa. When they returned, the bike was missing, following which he lodged a complaint.  

“They returned from the temple only by 11pm, because of Shivaratri pooja. They searched the bike for almost an hour, in vain,” said police. Karthik then took an auto and dropped his wife and daughter at home, and while he was on the way to lodge a police complaint, at around 1 am, he saw a teenage girl riding his bike.

“I asked the auto rickshaw driver to chase the girl. We stopped her and I asked her where she got the bike from,” said Karthik. “She told me the bike belonged to her father.” Karthik then informed police of the development. “When we questioned the girl, she said her father is an autorickshaw driver and he had brought the Activa home on Monday,” said a police officer.

“As her father was not around, she took the bike out for a spin.” With the girl’s help, police arrested the accused, V Saravanan. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Police seized four two-wheelers from him.

