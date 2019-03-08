‘Learning from the past, we must be prepared for natural disasters’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book titled “Coastal Management- Global challenges and innovations” was launched on Thursday at the department of Applied Geology of University of Madras. The publication was launched by Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, Kojiro Uchiyama.

R R Krishnamurthy, Head of the department of Applied geology, University of Madras and Seshachalam Srinivasalu, Director of Institute of Ocean Management, Anna University, jointly edited the book along with two foreign academicians M P Jonathan and B Glaeser.

The book focuses on problems faced by coastal areas of India and different countries like Mexico, Japan and South Africa and also suggests measures that should be taken to deal with the problems.

Launching the book, Kojiro Uchiyama said, “India and Japan share a similar problem. While India faced a disastrous Tsunami in 2004, Japan had to witness a similar natural disaster in 2011. Learning from our experiences, we have to be prepared to deal with such natural disasters and have to continuously review our preparedness,” said Uchiyama.“This book will definitely help us in a better understanding of the issues and solutions related to coastal management,” he said.

Vice Chancellors of Anna University and Madras University, M K Surappa and P Duraisamy were also present on the occasion.

Problems like coastal erosion, impact of climatic conditions on coastal resources, ocean currents hazards have been extensively discussed in the book. The book also provides insights on using technology tools like unmanned aerial vehicle and innovative techniques like mapping and monitoring of coastal lines and measures that can be taken to protect it.

“After 2004 Tsunami, we have been doing an extensive research and study of coastal problems and have been publishing books to create awareness among researchers and policy makers. This book is also part of that ongoing project,” said Krishnamurthy.