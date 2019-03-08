Legal street smarts for women

Rochana Mohan By

CHENNAI : The group of people gathered at the US Consulate library on Wednesday listened in rapt attention to the panel discussion, which felt more like an informal discussion as people chimed in with their opinions and queries freely.The panel discussion was on the topic Community Policing and Women’s Safety, with panelists R Radhakrishnan, former director general of police, Tamil Nadu, and Prasanna Gettu, founder trustee and CEO of International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), moderated by Lauren Lovelace, Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Chennai. The discussion followed the screening of Cross the Line, a short film on street sexual harassment.

Radhakrishnan emphasised the importance of the police and the community working together in dealing with offenders, and the need for more women to feel safe enough to approach the police. “I am concerned about rape. It is the worst human violation one can do. India figures third in the list of highest rapes in the world, just after Brazil and the United States of America,” he said, quoting figures based on the 2001 Census.

To educate the crowd on legal safeguards available for them, Radhakrishnan spoke of various acts and laws, such as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act of 1998, which was later amended in 2002. This act, which was introduced by the IPS officer during his term as Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore, gives offenders a three-year jail term once found guilty. “When it comes to crimes against women, the police cannot stand alone.

Prevention and isolation can only be done with the support of the community, not in isolation. We want to bring the community back into the sphere of policing,” said Gettu. Options such as children working with the police, cautious vigilantism, and establishing community training programmes were discussed by the panelists and the audience.A film screening and the panel discussion were held as part of the US Consulate’s initiative, Celebrating Women’s History Month, which will be held all through March.

