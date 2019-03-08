Pink locks of hope sets record, spreads breast cancer awareness

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : On long tables along the length of the auditorium, groups of beauticians clad in purple shirts braid yards of pink hair extensions with nimble fingers as judges walk between the tables.This was the scene that meets the eye at Vels University, Pallavaram, at the ‘Pink Power: Locks of Hope’ programme. Around 250 beauty technicians from India, Malaysia and Singapore set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair extension, with the final product at 450 metres.

The event hoped to raise awareness on breast cancer in women, and was held in association with Vels University, Maha Hair and Beauty group of institutions, and DA Extentionzz.Preceding the record, a medical camp on detecting breast cancer was also held for 500 technicians. “One in eight women in India are affected by breast cancer, which can be easily detected. Most women don’t know about the symptoms and the need for self-examinations. These 500 people can take the message further to other women,” said founder of the Maha Hair and Beauty group of institutions, Mahalakshmi Kamala Kannan.

After seeing a close friend and employee affected by breast cancer and suffering from chemotherapy, Kannan decided to help her friend out by buying her a high-quality wig. Kannan remembers that her friend was too embarrassed to make an eye contact while speaking, due to the loss of hair following chemotherapy. The change in her friend was immediately noticeable, she said, and this motivated her to try to help more women suffering from the disease.

With 23 years experience in the field, Menaka Ramkumar, CEO of Da Extentionzz, has been working with women affected by cancer for the last 13 years by providing them with wigs and hair extensions. “All the beauticians here have learned the importance of self-examination, and know how to teach others about the same. My goal isn’t the record — I want technicians to use the certificate to start a conversation with the clients, and suggest that they self-examine themselves, say, when they are getting ready after a facial,” she said. Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder chancellor of Vels University, was also present.

MANE OF RECORDS

Around 250 beauty technicians from India, Malaysia and Singapore set the Guinness World Record for longest hair extension at 450 metres. The previous record was by a team of students from the UK at 362 metres.