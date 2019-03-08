Home Cities Chennai

Unsheathing Pokemon Sword and Shield

Galar is inspired by Great Britain.

Published: 08th March 2019

By Anusha Ganapathi
CHENNAI : There are some things in life, that are certain. Just like I know that I’ll wake up late again tomorrow, like I know that another wave will hit me when I am at the beach, and that the Sun will rise in the morning — I also know that when Nintendo releases another console, it means that another two new Pokemon games are not too far away from release.

Now that the world is acclimated to the Nintendo Switch, ‘Sword’ and ‘Shield’, as part of the Eighth generation is finally announced to be released later this year. Continuing in the context of surety, here are two things we can anticipate from the upcoming game.

A new region 
Galar is inspired by Great Britain. There expanses of empty lands and houses in lush meadows with doors that have these ancient looking door knockers, and also Windmills and old clocks. Probably not the kind of facts you would want to know in a Pokemon game, but I’m giving them to you because I’m sure of it. The subreddit on Pokemon Sun and Moon is dying. It would do the fandom good to move to a new environment.

Too cute to be real 
The first big game on the Switch was Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It had an amazing open world theme with a lot of interactive elements on screen for close combat. There were parachute landings and breakable elements on screen, and blades of grass that had a shadow — that’s the zenith of perfect graphics usage. Pokemon, as usual, looks like it is hardly using 10% of the potential on this platform — which of course, helps in retaining the cuteness of the Pokemon.

They might be capable of unleashing terrible powers. But they have to be cute. Even the Pokemon namers seem to have given up on their  adult fanbase. How did the first stage Pokemon names change from a comparatively badass sounding ‘Mudkip’ and ‘Marshtomp’ to a ‘Sobble’ and ‘Weeple’. No complaints though, the loopy Pokemon names and their big eyes are all part of the intrigue.Besides the nonsensical facts, the Armored Evolutions seem like an interesting update. What I don’t know, but would be key in inspiring me to preorder — is if the game has skipabble cutscenes...

