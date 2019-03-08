Watch traditional Koothu unfold in this Kottaai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The common man has so many misconceptions about different folk art forms. For example, we perceive parai to be an instrument that is only used for funerals, whereas in olden days, parai was used for multiple reasons — to warn people about the upcoming war, announce victory or defeat, gather farmers for farming activities, warn the wild animals about people’s presence, during festivals, wedding, celebrations and worship of nature. It does not celebrate death, but life.

Karagattam has also undergone a fairly unusual amount of change and adaptation and is caught between the accusations of vulgarity and immorality,” says Hari Krishnan, one of the organisers of Koothu Kottaai, a two-day folk arts show beginning today. Koothu Kottaai will showcase 55 rare art forms including pozhuthu pokku karagam, kizhavin kizhavi, vesa kalaigal, voyil among other performances.

The show was curated by R Kaleeswaran, founder of Matru Udaga Maiyam, an organisation working towards the welfare of folk artistes and reviving art forms of Tamil Nadu. “All the folk artistes in the event come from families that have been performing for generations. Hari said that there were over 1,000 traditional art forms of Tamil Nadu and only about 20 are left. Folk artistes are forced out of the professions because of lack of encouragement and money.

“The make-up and costumes alone for 10 artistes weigh about 40 kg and they have to organise private transport to reach the venue. Their expenditure comes up to `10,000. Their income is about `12,000 per performance or even lesser. If we do not support them now, Tamil Nadu might not be left with any original folk artistes,” he said.Koothu Kottaai will be held at APL Global School in Thorapakkam on March 9 and 10 between 5 pm and 9 pm. For details, call: 9087293339

Breaking myths

About 50 traditional folk artistes from ten districts will take part in the event. The participants will also be educated on the myths surrounding art forms. The funds raised in the event will be used for the education of the folk artistes’ children.

