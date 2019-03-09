Chennai: Man attacked in case of mistaken identity dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six days after a 21-year-old man was allegedly attacked in a case of mistaken identity at Kolapakkam near Mangadu, the victim succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Thursday. The victim Dinesh, a car driver, was attending a marriage at Kolapakkam, when two men Prasanna Nath, 19 of Nerkundram and Udayachandar, 22 or Irumbaliyur, had spotted him and attacked him after he came out of the hall.

“The men attacked Dinesh and fled on the bike,” said a police source. The passerby rushed Dinesh to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. During investigation, it was revealed that one Thiyagu had allegedly harassed a relative of one of the suspects.

“In a bid to take revenge, the duo followed Thiyagu on March 2 and saw him attend the wedding. As they saw a man standing in the dark near the hall, they assumed it was Thiyagu and attacked Dinesh,” said the police officer. Police arrested the duo with the help of the CCTV foootage from the marriage hall.