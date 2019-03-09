Home Cities Chennai

Nights in Chennai to be warmer, moderate rains forecast

The forecast also says there will be light to moderate rain at isolated places over TN, including Chennai. 

Published: 09th March 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

People take cover from a mild dust storm, at Marina Beach (File Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a few days of sweltering heat wave like conditions, maximum temperature has dipped by 2-3 degrees in Chennai and its neighbourhood. However, nights are likely to remain warmer. On Friday, Nungambakkam recorded maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius compared to Tuesday’s 35.3 degrees, while Meenambakkam saw a remarkable drop of three degrees from 37 degrees on Tuesday to 34.1 degrees. 

The minimum temperature soared to 27.4 degrees at Nungambakkam, which was 3.9 degrees above normal. Weathermen attributed the drop in temperature to return of easterlies. 

The forecast also says there will be light to moderate rain at isolated places over TN, including Chennai. The met office has also issued a thunderstorm warning accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. 

