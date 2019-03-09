Road caves in at Egmore for 2 feet; vehicles escape from getting stuck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The road above the drainage pipe near the Mayor Sundara Rao roundtana (circle) at Egmore, caved in on Friday evening. Around 3pm, while vehicles plying from Chintadripet to Egmore crossed the Mayor Sundara Rao roundtana, the motorists noticed the road had caved in for a width of at least two feet and informed the traffic police on duty.

The spot where road caved

in

“Fortunately, no vehicle got stuck in the pit and we placed the barricades,” said a police officer. Two corporation officials reached the spot and examined the drainage pipes along the path.

They suspect that the cave-in could have been due to soil loosening because of a drainage pipe beneath the road, laid by the Metro Water and Sewage Board.

“But the road will be opened tonight when there is lesser traffic and only then will the exact reason be ascertained,” said the official.

“Once that is done by the Metro water, we will undertake blacktopping and relay the road,” the official said, adding that the work will be completed at the earliest to cause minimal disturbance to traffic.Metro water officials said they are looking into the issue which will be back to normal by Friday midnight.