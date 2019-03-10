17-year-old boy detained for eloping with minor girl from Kanchi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police detained a 17-year-old boy and rescued a minor girl who allegedly eloped with him, from Kancheepuram two months ago. Police said the duo, while working together in a private firm at Kancheepuram, allegedly eloped in January. “The 16-year-old girl had discontinued her studies and started working when she befriended the boy,” said a police source. The couple were traced at Ariyalur and rescued and brought to the district. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. The boy has been booked under the POCSO Act and was sent to the correctional home for boys and girls in Chengalpet.