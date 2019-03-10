Home Cities Chennai

5-member gang robs students of Rs 4,000, chain in Chennai's Ambattur

Two college students were allegedly attacked and robbed by a five-member gang near the Puzhal lake at Surapet in Ambattur on Friday afternoon.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two college students were allegedly attacked and robbed by a five-member gang near the Puzhal lake at Surapet in Ambattur on Friday afternoon.

Police said, Balamanikandan, 20 and his female friend, reportedly bunked college and went for a ride. “The duo had parked their bike near the river bank and were talking, when the five men intercepted them and allegedly attacked Balamanikandan and robbed Rs 4,000 in cash, 1.5 sovereign chain and two cell phones from the duo and escaped,” said a police source.Based on the victim’s statement, a complaint has been registered and further investigations are on.

