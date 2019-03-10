Two arrested with contraband drug in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized around 0.5 kg of Methamphetamine drug here on Friday night and arrested Mohammed Farith (30) and Shivakumar (36), an NCB official said.

“The banned drugs were sealed inside items used in massage parlours. Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was about to be sent to countries like Australia, Malaysia and Sri Lanka,” he said.

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant and appetite suppressor that is mainly abused as a recreational drug,