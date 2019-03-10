Home Cities Chennai

Forest department deputes ranger to patrol Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road

On Friday, Express had pointed out how tankers take advantage of sparse police presence on the link road stretch at night and empty loads into the swamp.

Pallikaranai Marshland turns red due to dumping of effluents. (Photo | Samuel Merigala)

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following an Express report on dumping of paint effluent into Pallikaranai Marshland, the Forest department has deputed a forest ranger to exclusively patrol the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road to prevent future occurrences.

While the tankers had been dumping only sewage into the marshland, lack of consequences seems to have emboldened them to dump paint effluent which is far more harmful to the environment and birds that nest there.

“Our officers visited the spot and have taken stock of the situation. I have instructed one officer to patrol the link road stretch of the swamp during the day and another officer to be deputed to patrol the stretch at night,” said the chief conservator of forests under whose jurisdiction the Pallikaranai Marshland falls.  

While forest officials said cleaning the effluent will require the Corporation and Metro Water’s help, they said abundance of heavy metal absorbing plants will help mitigate the effects. “We can,  however, prevent future occurrences and we are intent on doing that,” said the official, claiming that those who dumped sewage and poached birds have been fined around `1 lakh last year.

Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Link Road Treasury Department Pallikaranai Marshland Paint sludge

