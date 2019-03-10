Home Cities Chennai

Three dead in separate accidents

Three people, including a class 3 student, died in separate accidents on Friday and Saturday.

Published: 10th March 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 03:29 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people, including a class 3 student, died in separate accidents on Friday and Saturday.
In an accident reported on Friday night, a class 3 student identified as Harish, was hit by a speeding tempo van when he was playing outside his house. Some residents heard the boy’s scream and soon a van fled away near Kattupalli port on Ennore Express Highway. “The boy was killed on the spot as the wheel ran over his head,” said a police officer.

In another road accident on Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man on a motorbike died after a container lorry banged into the motorbike and ran over him at Vallur near Minjur.The deceased man was identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Vellivoyalchavadi near Minjur.

A 20-year-old college graduate was burnt to death after his bike rammed into a lorry and caught fire on Saturday evening. Police said Raj Kumar (20) and Abhishek (21), who were studying third year engineering in a private college, were riding on the Maduravoyal - Tambaram High Road.

“At around 4pm, when they were near Kovur, their motorbike rammed into a lorry in front of them,” said a police officer. Raj Kumar was charred to death on the spot. Abhishek was rushed to the government Chromepet hospital and Raj Kumar’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical college.

