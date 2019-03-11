Home Cities Chennai

25 sovereigns, Rs 18,000 stolen from MTC passenger in Chennai

Around 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash were stolen from a woman in an MTC bus at Nanmangalam in the city on Sunday.

Published: 11th March 2019 06:47 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash were stolen from a woman in an MTC bus at Nanmangalam in the city on Sunday. Selvi (55), a native of Virudhachalam, came to Chennai on Sunday morning to visit her daughter at Nanmangalam.

“Around 10 am, Selvi reached the Tambaram railway station and was travelling in bus (V 51) to Nanmangalam. After she got down from the bus, she checked her bag to find her 25-sovereign jewellery and Rs 18,000 in cash missing,” said a police officer. Selvi lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a house at Anakaputhur was burgled and 70-sovereign jewellery were stolen on Saturday night.Alex (33), a resident of Vijayanagar at Anakaputhur, is working as an engineer in a private company at Mylapore.  

“Alex and his wife went to a private hospital at Vadapalani to admit their ailing five-year-old daughter on Saturday morning. When they returned home on Sunday, they found the door broken and things scattered inside,” said a police officer.

Based on his complaint, the Shankar Nagar police have registered a complaint and said around 70-sovereign jewels were missing. Further investigations are on.

