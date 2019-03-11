Chennai's Koyambedu market gets new storage facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 2,500-ton tone cold storage facility at Koyambedu vegetable and fruit wholesale market was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday through video-conferencing.

The Rs 2.15-crore facility was built to preserve vegetables and fruits. A similar facility was installed by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 1995. Similarly, eight storage facilities were also opened at Madurai, Thiruvannamalai, Virudhunagar and Tirupur.