Marriages made in maami’s house

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : At least 15 pairs of footwear line the entrance to Jaya Natarajan’s house in Velachery. Three people sit outside on a flight of stairs leading to the second floor, pouring over pamphlets. In the living room, a dozen people sit scattered on chairs and the floor, copying details from notebooks.

“Ah, come in. Sorry for the mess — the place is always this busy,” says Jaya. Around nine years ago, Jaya started Sri Datta Matrimony to help people from the Brahmin community find their match free of cost. “In a temple nearby, I used to help people, who weren’t cyber-savvy, find matches on matrimonial sites. Eventually, with the blessings of the pundit, I started this business,” says the 63-year-old.

The world in her diary

A woman’s voice calls for her politely, and Jaya excuses herself. She settles into her armchair, adjusts her glasses, and shuffles through the notebooks on her coffee table. She hands a notebook to the woman, and then shuffles through the pile of books kept behind her curtain on the window ledge. Jaya has around 30 notebooks filled with details of thousands of people looking for a bride or a groom.

“Oh, he’s situated in Bombay? If you’re looking for Iyer Bombay girls, this is all I have. Number 50 onwards are graduates, just note down their details and contact them,” she says, handing a book to an elderly gentleman sitting on the floor. “Also, if they’re already married, inform me of their serial number next to their details — I’ll remove it from the list,” she says. Jaya has the details of Brahmins across communities from all over the world, including Japan, Netherlands and Ireland. Based on age, caste, educational qualifications and country of residence, Jaya keeps people’s details in orderly and accessible fashion.

Before she can gather herself, a rather frazzled-looking gentleman worriedly mumbles about finding a suitable match for his daughter to Jaya. Behind her spectacles, her eyes crinkle gently as she smiles. “You take down at least 25-30 names, maama. You’ll definitely find someone. Here, try List number 5 — those are all graduates,” she says, handing him another book.

For a purpose

In 2012, Jaya’s son passed away in a car accident. Her husband, L Natarajan, explains that they had been looking for an alliance for their son shortly before his death. “It left a hole in my heart. But helping people from the community in such an important way has really filled the hole in my heart. It has made me very happy,” she says.

Jaya’s phone rings incessantly through the day. She answers every call with a business-like ‘Namaskaram, yes this is Jaya, are you looking for a girl or a boy?” After listening to the person on the other line for a while, she says into the phone, “Trump has said, no...none of them can work there. Don’t worry, we’ll find a US girl for him, and they’ll contact you directly. If you want to come here, come with a copy of his jadagam (horoscope), a pen, and a book to note details.” She asks everyone who approaches her to send the age, gender, caste, educational qualifications of the individual, and for men, their salary.

Of hope and horoscopes

At least 50-60 people visit Jaya’s house daily. “I retired in January, and have been spending time at home. I knew that she does this service, but I only realised the full extent of it now,” says her husband, a proud smile on his lips.As soon as Jaya puts down the phone, two ladies tell her that they will be leaving. Jaya reaches for a kumkum box kept on a stand beside her chair and offers it to them. “Travel safely, maami. Don’t say that you’ll just see me again, tell me that you’ll see me again with an invite,” she says.